BBC shares first look at Joanna Lumley in Motherland

The BBC has shared a first look at Joanna Lumley’s guest role in sitcom Motherland.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 74, will play Felicity, the “fairly poisonous” mother of Lucy Punch’s character Amanda.

The third series of Motherland, a comedy about the ups and downs of modern middle-class parenting, will feature a head lice breakout.

Joanna Lumley will star alongside Lucy Punch in BBC sitcom Motherland (Merman/Scott Kershaw/PA)

Punch’s character will be forced to endure lunch with Lumley’s matriarch.

Lumley said: “I have played Lucy’s mother before, in the film Ella Enchanted, so it was a special treat to pitch up again as another fairly poisonous parent in Motherland.

“Although I was only in for a day, it was the greatest fun to be with that dangerously talented cast. “

Motherland was created by Sharon Horgan, Graham Linehan, Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh.

It also stars Anna Maxwell Martin.

Motherland’s third series is coming soon to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.