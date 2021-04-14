Gary Lineker clarifies Alex Scott tweet saying he ‘jumped in prematurely’

Gary Lineker has said he “knows nothing” as he backtracked on a tweet congratulating Alex Scott following reports she will be announced as the new host of Football Focus.

Sports pundit Lineker, 60, had posted a message saying good luck to Scott, who has been tipped to replace Dan Walker as the host of the BBC sports show.

Walker announced last week that he is stepping down after 12 years at the helm.

After posting his congratulatory tweet, Lineker clarified the message adding: “Apparently there’s nothing official yet. Saw it was trending so may have jumped in prematurely. I know nothing.”

The BBC has not named the show’s new presenter, but Walker said an announcement would be made “before the seasons ends”.

He tweeted: “The BBC will announce the new #FootballFocus presenter before the season ends. We might even do it in the show.”

If Scott were to be announced as the presenter she would become the first full-time female host of Football Focus.

Walker added in his tweet: “On the rumours of a ‘first female host’… it’s worth noting that @CHinchcliffeTV @EilidhBarbour & @seemajaswal have all done a brilliant job on it in the past.”

Alex Scott has been tipped to replace Dan Walker on Football Focus (PA)

Former Arsenal and England star Scott has become a familiar face on TV as a pundit since she retired from playing in 2018, with 140 England caps to her name.

In 2019 she took part in Strictly Come Dancing and she has also hosted BBC’s The One Show.

Football Focus airs on Saturdays on BBC One at 12 noon.