ITV News to cover Philip’s funeral with special programme

ITV News is to cover the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh with a special programme.

His funeral will take place in Windsor on Saturday following his death last week aged 99.

Prince Philip – A Royal Funeral will be presented by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham from Windsor.

Julie Etchingham (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Bradby is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and has frequently reported on their decision to step back as senior royals and move to the US.

The journalist was also said to have been friends with the Duke of Cambridge, although last week it was reported he had cut ties with Bradby over his coverage of the Sussexes.

Journalist Mary Nightingale will talk to members of the armed forces as they prepare to take part in the funeral procession.

The programme will also feature reaction and tributes to the duke from around the country.

A maximum of 30 people can attend the funeral because of coronavirus restrictions and social distancing will be in place.

The programme will be broadcast from 1.15pm to 4.30pm on ITV on Saturday.