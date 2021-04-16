Harry Styles trends after photos emerge of him dressed as The Little Mermaid

Fans of Harry Styles got the singer trending on social media after pictures emerged of him dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The former One Direction star, known for his androgynous fashion style, was photographed in a red wig and shimmering green tail, lounging on a chair while smoking a cigarette and drinking champagne.

In 2019, he revealed he had turned down the the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

Jonah Hauer-King was instead cast to star opposite US singer Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel, a curious mermaid princess who becomes involved in the human world.

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

One fan joked: “Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie The Little Mermaid.”

so that’s why harry turned down the role of prince eric, he wanted to be ariel all along pic.twitter.com/mAUbAXAQ2L — elodie²⁸ ♡’s chrissy 📌 GIVEAWAY ERA (@swtcreature28) April 16, 2021

A second added: “So that’s why harry turned down the role of prince eric, he wanted to be ariel all along.”

ariel and prince eric are the best disney couple pic.twitter.com/pqjsmdihDA — carly☀️| dj era (@codyko123) April 16, 2021

Another fan shared two photos of Styles side by side, writing: “ariel and prince eric are the best Disney couple.”

Social media users were quick to praise the 27-year-old Grammy-winning artist for his striking look.

Since One Direction went on an indefinite break in 2016, Styles has embraced a more flamboyant style, appearing on the cover of American Vogue sporting a dress.

“BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE,” tweeted one excited fan.

Another added: “Cinderella and Ariel. #HarryStyles only you can do both.”