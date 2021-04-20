Nile Rodgers & Chic to perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Nile Rodgers & Chic have been added to the line-up for the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2021.

The band will perform at the festival on August 22.

The festival was previously scheduled to take place in June, however it has been moved to a later date in the summer.

(Ian West/PA)

Sir Tom Jones, Van Morrison, Keane, Bastille and Bjorn Again are among the other acts who will appear at the festival, which will run from August 13 to 24.

The festival is held in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace in London.

The Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events -including festivals – could go ahead.

Tickets to see Nile Rodgers & Chic at the festival go on sale on Friday.