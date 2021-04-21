Who is competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2021 has been revealed.
The series will be presented by John Torode and Gregg Wallace.
Here is a run through of who is taking part in the upcoming competition:
Duncan James
James is perhaps best known as a former singer in the boy band Blue.
The band represented the UK at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest and he has since gone on to star in the soap Hollyoaks and West End shows.
Su Pollard
The actress became a household name in the 1980s thanks to roles including holiday camp worker Peggy in Hi-de-Hi!
Nabil Abdulrashid
Stand-up comedian Abdulrashid was a finalist on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent.
He lost out to fellow comedian Jon Courtenay in the ITV competition.
Munya Chawawa
Social media star Chawawa proved an online hit during the pandemic with his comedy performances.
His videos provide a satirical take on the news, while he is also known for spoof characters including rapper Unknown P and newsreader Barty Crease.
Melanie Sykes
Television and radio presenter Sykes is perhaps best known for co-hosting Today With Des And Mel alongside the late entertainer Des O’Connor.
More recently she has hosted shows including The Great Pottery Throw Down.
Rita Simons
Former EastEnders actress Simons starred as Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap.
She also featured in the 2018 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Megan McKenna
Reality star McKenna rose to fame after appearing on Ex On The Beach in 2015, and then went on to feature in five series of The Only Way Is Essex.
She has also competed on Celebrity Big Brother and appeared on Celebs Go Dating.
Penny Lancaster
Lancaster has worked as a model and photographer.
She has been married to singer Sir Rod Stewart since 2007.
Patrick Grant
Grant is a judge on the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee.
He has also worked as a tailor on Savile Row.
Will Kirk
Kirk is a furniture restorer who has starred on BBC show The Repair Shop.
Katie Price
Price is a former glamour model and TV star.
Earlier this year she featured in BBC One documentary Katie Price: Harvey And Me which followed her disabled son as he turned 18.
Dion Dublin
Dublin is a former footballer who played for clubs including Manchester United and Aston Villa.
He now works as a football pundit for the BBC.
Johannes Radebe
Professional dancer Radebe has appeared on BBC competition Strictly Come Dancing.
He was partnered with actress Caroline Quentin in the last series of the programme.
Gavin Esler
Journalist Esler is a former presenter of the BBC’s Newsnight.
In 2019 he stood unsuccessfully for Change UK in European elections.
Kadeena Cox
Paralympic champion Cox has represented Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events.
Kem Cetinay
Cetinay won the 2017 edition of Love Island with ex-girlfriend Amber Davies.
Joe Swash
TV presenter and actor Swash rose to fame playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders.
He won the 2008 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice in 2020.
Melissa Johns
Actress Johns is known for playing Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street.
She has also appeared in BBC One drama Life.
Michelle Collins
Collins is known for her roles in soaps, having starred in both EastEnders and Coronation Street.
Bez
Maraca-shaking dancer Bez, real name Mark Berry, starred in Manchester band Happy Mondays.
Last month he launched his own horse racing club.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe