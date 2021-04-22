EastEnders star Charlie Brooks tipped to return as Janine Butcher

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has been tipped for a return to Albert Square, with her character reportedly set for a “huge story”.

The actress first appeared in the soap as villainous Janine Butcher, daughter of Frank Butcher and sister of Ricky, in 1999.

The character was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, perhaps most famously the death of her husband, Barry Evans.

Charlie Brooks is reportedly set for a return to EastEnders (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the Sun, Brooks, 39, is set to return to EastEnders as a full-time cast member, seven years since she last left the soap.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying Janine will be involved in a “huge story”.

The BBC said it had no comment.

Brooks first left EastEnders in 2004, before returning four years later. Her most recent spell ended in 2014.

She was crowned queen of the jungle following an appearance I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

Janine married Barry – played by Shaun Williamson – on New Year’s Eve 2003, only to kill him the next day by pushing him off a cliff in Scotland.

She later married an elderly Jewish man named David after targeting him for his money. He suffered a heart attack at the ceremony and died.

Janine tried to kill another husband, Ryan Malloy, before successfully doing so with fourth husband Michael Moon.

The character left London in a 2014 episode, setting off for France.