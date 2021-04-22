Martin Compston shares first look at next episode of Line Of Duty

Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston dons disposable blue gloves to collect evidence in a first glimpse at the upcoming episode of the crime drama.

The last episode of Jed Mercurio’s BBC series ended with a cliffhanger over who has survived the stand-off between Vicky McClure’s DI Kate Fleming and rogue officer Pc Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper).

The instalment ended with both characters pointing guns at each other, and shots were fired after the credits started to roll.

Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, shared a photo of his character arriving at the scene, alongside Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) and DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

DS Arnott can be seen pulling on a pair of blue gloves, and Compston wrote: “Uh oh the gloves are going on.”

Fans have been speculating about what happened in the seconds after the screen went to black, and who could have been shot.