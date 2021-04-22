Paul McCartney and Victoria Beckham hail the ‘incredible’ planet on Earth Day

Sir Paul McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria were among the celebrities sharing messages about sustainability and environmental conservation on Earth Day.

Former Beatle Sir Paul, a long-standing vegetarian, shared an image of himself performing against the backdrop of the Earth.

He wrote to his 3.5 million Instagram followers: “Celebrating #EarthDay. It’s the only one we’ve got!”

Pop star turned fashion designer Beckham shared a black and white photo taken by her eldest son Brooklyn of a lion pouncing, describing it as “one of my favourites”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy #EarthDay our planet is so incredible! We can all, and must, do better to take care of it.”

Film star Longoria also posted a lengthy message to her Instagram followers.

“Let’s do better to live more sustainably and protect our earth every single day,” she wrote.

“Any change – big or small – is a step in the right direction. Get outside and join a global cleanup, advocate for action on climate change, fight food waste, buy local, educate your peers, reuse and recycle…the options are endless. We have one home, let’s take care of it!”

Other stars sharing messages with their followers included Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who posted a photo of herself stretching beside a pool alongside a poem.

She wrote: “Dear Earth, I am so grateful for you, Your consistent giving although we don’t always give back.

“Enabling us to survive with your resources, even though things have begun to crack.

“But now it’s our turn to be kind to you, Not just take and enjoy the view, So I pledge to do better and help you thrive, And keep you turning so you can keep all creatures great and small alive.”

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams promoted her partnership with the charity Choose Love by posing wearing a branded t-shirt.

She wrote: “It’s Earth Day and I ask you to CHOOSE EARTH!

“My friends over at @chooselove have launched a campaign raising desperately-needed funds for the incredible Brazilian indigenous leaders dedicating their lives to protecting the rainforest from destruction. This work is a vital part of the battle against climate change and is essential for the future of our planet.”

Celebrated annually on April 22, Earth Day was created to prompt action on the environment and climate change globally.

The theme this year is “Restore Earth” and is supported by three pillars – restoration, mitigation and adaptation.