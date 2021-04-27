Tom Jones could score first number one album in more than 20 years

Sir Tom Jones is on course to secure his first number one album in more than 20 years.

The Welsh pop superstar’s 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time, earned the most CD and download sales over the weekend, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

If it holds the top spot until Friday it will become the 80-year-old’s fourth number album one and first since Reload in October 1999.

Surrounded By Time is Sir Tom’s fourth covers album produced by Ethan Johns, who he has worked with since 2010, and features a tribute to his late wife Linda,

Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, who was married to the singer for 59 years, died of cancer in April 2016 at the age of 75.

John Lennon is currently runner-up with the 50th anniversary edition of first solo album Plastic Ono Band, which charted at number eight in 1971.

Last week’s number one, Californian Soil by London Grammar, is at number three, while the reissue of The Who’s third studio album The Who Sell Out is at number four.

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa sits at number five.