Justin Bieber top UK choice as Apple Music unveils city-specific music charts

Apple Music has unveiled its City Charts feature, allowing users to track the popularity of songs in more than 100 locations.

The technology giant said the charts are based on the number of plays and “additional signs of local popularity”.

The top 25 tracks in each city will be ranked.

The UK and Ireland cities featured are Dublin, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Other major cities available include Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.

The charts will be updated daily and can be accessed via the streaming platform’s charts page, or users can ask Siri to play a local city chart.

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber’s Peaches was the most popular song in Manchester and London, while Liverpool’s was Bed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta.

Apple Music offers other chart features, including its Daily Top 100: Global.

Other features included in the latest Apple Music update are record label pages, allowing users to listen to music from different labels, and a lyric sharing option using Messages, Facebook and Instagram Stories.