Emma and Matt Willis among stars joining vaccination volunteering effort

TV presenter Emma Willis, her musician husband Matt Willis and TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh are among the stars volunteering with St John Ambulance in support of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj, TV vet Dr James Greenwood and The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris have been working as volunteer vaccinators, while Busted star Matt has completed his first shift as a volunteer patient advocate.

St John volunteers have been working in hospitals, as emergency ambulance crews, in vital community projects, and as vaccination volunteers in more than 200 locations since the pandemic began.

The Circle host Emma, who previously trained on a maternity ward for the series Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, said she wanted to volunteer because of the feeling of “uselessness” over the past year.

Emma Willis in vaccination training with husband Matt (St John Ambulance)

She added: “We wanted to help in some way and give something back. If we can be a tiny part of helping the vaccination process along its way and be an extra pair of hands when hands are needed, then I’ll feel like we’ve done something to contribute.”

Matt added: “I remember St John from backstage at venues and festivals. At the front there was either a paramedic or someone from St John stood in front of us. I’d recognise those jackets anywhere and it’s a good feeling!

“Many of us have a lot of time on our hands right now and I want to be able to look back in 10/20 years and say I used that time wisely – we did our little bit and we helped in some way.”

Dr Ranj said he “didn’t think twice” about signing up to be a volunteer vaccinator.

Dr Ranj Singh (St John Ambulance)

He added: “I know how important it is and I wanted to help in any way I could. So doing it with St John Ambulance, whom I have supported for many years, seemed like the obvious choice.

“I have been absolutely blown away by the sheer dedication of both the training team and my fellow volunteers. Its feels like we’re part of something very special. It’s the best thing I’ve done in a while!”

Norris added: “This pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another and having found out first-hand how awful it really is, I decided that I wanted to do whatever I could to help others who are experiencing it.

“I am so grateful to be able to play my part by becoming a St John Ambulance volunteer vaccinator – the NHS is doing an amazing job and to be able to support them is an honour.”

Bobby Norris volunteering at London’s ExCel (St John Ambulance)

“The vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel, and I’ve got past experience, so it was a no-brainer for me to join St John and do my bit.

“The training made me feel totally confident to go into the vaccination centre but I had no idea how emotional it would be to meet people who were so excited to be getting their vaccines.

“This is the best way for us all to get back to doing the things we love and taking part in it has given me a really good vibe of positivity.”

Adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams and Olympian Dr Anna Watkins are also among the famous faces volunteering with St John Ambulance.