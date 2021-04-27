Emma Willis and Tom Allen to front ITV cooking show with a twist

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will host a new celebrity cooking show on ITV.

Eight famous faces will be paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

The mentors will then become judges, rating the other celebrity contestants, with the bottom two at risk of leaving the competition.

This eliminator round will be decided by a blind testing from the chefs, in which they may unknowingly turn on their mentee.

Cooking With The Stars will air this summer.

ITV did not reveal which celebrities and chefs will be taking part.

Willis, who also presents ITV’s The Voice Kids, said: “I absolutely love cooking so I can’t wait to see the celebrities in the kitchen showing what they have or haven’t learnt.

“What a brilliant opportunity to be trained by some of the best chefs in the business and I’m hoping I can pick up a few tips too.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of fun hosting with the brilliant Tom Allen so I can’t wait to get started.”

Comedian Allen, a host of Great British Bake Off spin-off An Extra Slice, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Emma and an amazing team of chefs and celebrities.

Tom Allen (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have a feeling everyone’s going to be put through their paces but we’re going to have a lot of fun along the way.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “This series is set to combine all the ingredients to deliver great entertainment, cooking inspiration, a lively competition and fantastic hosts in Emma Willis and Tom Allen.

“The past year has seen the nation developing their home cooking skills more than ever and now we’ll get to see how well our celebrity line-up can cook with the guiding hand of expert mentors.”

ITV has commissioned South Shore to deliver the six-part series, co-funded by Marks & Spencer.