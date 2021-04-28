Mae Martin reacts to female performance Bafta nomination: Gender is a construct

Mae Martin said “gender is a construct” after landing a best female performance in a comedy Bafta nomination.

The TV star is in the running for semi-autobiographical Channel 4 series Feel Good, about a stand-up comedian in recovery who forms a relationship with a previously heterosexual woman.

Martin, who created the series with Joe Hampson, will compete with Breeders star Daisy Haggard, This Country’s Daisy May Cooper, Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey and Famalam star Gbemisola Ikumelo for the female performance in a comedy programme prize.

The Canadian star, who is nonbinary and uses they/them and she/her pronouns, wrote on Twitter: “Thank you so much @Bafta! This is very thrilling.

“Thanks to Joe Hampson and @Objective_Fic and @Charitchie and all the other angelic supportive people who helped make the show. (Ps gender’s a construct).”

The use of gendered categories in awards shows has been a topic of debate in recent years.

Nonbinary singer Sam Smith previously spoke out about the Brit Awards after it decided not to scrap gendered categories for its upcoming 2021 edition.

They wrote on Instagram: “The Brits have been an important part of my career, one of my earliest achievements was winning Critics Choice in 2014.

“Music for me has always been about unification, not division.

“I look forward to a time where award shows can be reflective of the society we live in.

“Let’s celebrate everybody regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.”

The Bafta TV awards has nominated a wide selection of programmes, with Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe leading the nominations.

Also nominated is comedian Big Zuu, who is nominated in the features category for Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

He wrote on Twitter: “Man said we are nominated for a Bafta are you bugging out out or isit just me???”

Richard Osman is also in the running in the daytime category for Richard Osman’s House Of Games and he said: “OMG! Absolutely thrilled. Thank you so much @Bafta.”

Ghosts writer and star Jim Howick also expressed delight at the recognition from Bafta, including in the scripted comedy category.

He said: “Thrilled with the Bafta noms for Ghosts 2.

“Thanks for all your kind messages this morning.

“Congratulations to all of my friends nommed including my beautiful Moordale pupils Aimee, Emma and Ncuti. Beaming with pride for you x”

His co-star and fellow writer Ben Willbond wrote: “Nothing like an @Bafta nomination to make this morning’s training better.

“Tried to high five a runner going the other way but they just looked at me like I was mad. Well done everyone!”

However, it was a disappointing morning for David Baddiel, who wrote on Twitter: “I see a number of people on here reacting to their @Bafta TV nominations with Oh. My. God.

“Many congratulations to them.

“However, as someone whose BBC2 documentary Confronting Holocaust Denial hasn’t been nominated, I’m just going with Oh.”