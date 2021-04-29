Captain Tom’s family to walk 100 laps of their garden in honour of the veteran

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family are following in his footsteps by walking 100 laps of their garden as part of a charity challenge to celebrate his achievements.

As part of the Captain Tom 100, people are being encouraged to create their own charity challenge themed around the number 100.

A host of celebrities have pledged to take part, with David Beckham to do 100 keepy-uppies, Dame Mary Berry baking 100 cakes and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill set to complete 100 pogo jumps.

The event takes place from Friday – which would have been the Second World War veteran’s 101st birthday – until May 3.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and his grandchildren Georgia and Benjie are walking laps of their garden for the Captain Tom 100 challenge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Tom raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “The whole Captain Tom 100 challenge was something that my father was firmly round the table talking with us about.

“It has his imprint in it.

“There was only one thing we could do and that was carry on what my father started by walking 100 laps of the runway, the driveway that became so famous.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden, raising more than £32 million for the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family plan to walk 100 laps of their garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire over the course of the weekend.

Ms Ingram-Moore said that walking the laps together will be a “reflective” time for them.

“It’s tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on,” she said.

She added that her father would be “so impressed by some of the incredible challenges people are coming up with”.

Her son Benjie, 17, described his grandfather’s achievements in the last year as “amazing”.

He said the Captain Tom 100 challenge has made people smile, adding: “I know he would be smiling as well and that’s the most important thing.”

Ms Ingram-Moore’s daughter Georgia, 12, said the challenge was about making sure you “do what you love like baking and sport, anything you love”.

Challenges could include walking 100 steps, scoring 100 goals or writing a 100-word poem.

Ms Ingram-Moore said her father loved the beach so may have suggested building 100 sandcastles or jumping 100 waves.

A host of celebrities will be lending their support to the challenge, with Dame Judi Dench to eat 100 chocolates, Joe Root to hit a cricket ball 100 times and Amanda Holden hula-hooping.

Organisers are encouraging people to join in by using the hashtag #CaptainTom100 on social media.

For details, see www.captaintom100.com