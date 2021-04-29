Scott Mills records explicit audio description for Naked Attraction

BBC Radio 1 hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark have stepped in to record the audio description for an upcoming episode of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction.

The show, hosted by Anna Richardson, sees a contestant select from a series of naked hopefuls looking for love, whose bodies and then faces are revealed in stages from the feet up.

The contestant then chooses who to go on a date with from the two remaining hopefuls, after getting naked themselves.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mills and Stark are fans of the show and have discussed its explicit audio commentary with listeners on their radio programmes.

They said: “The audio description on Naked Attraction paints rude and playful pictures each week which we love listening back to on Radio 1.

“We’ve heard from our listeners who use the service how much it enhances their enjoyment of the programme so it’s amazing to be asked by Channel 4 and the RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) to voice the audio description.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to say sentences like ‘a smorgasbord of front bottoms’ and ‘a plethora of peckers’.”

They have recorded audio for episode four of the current series, which features the oldest picker yet in 75-year-old naturist Ian from North Yorkshire.

Audio description helps blind and partially sighted viewers enjoy television by providing additional narration, describing body language, expressions and movements.

Channel 4 has committed to providing at least 20% of its programming with audio description commentary.

Graham Wilkinson, presentation and access services manager at Channel 4, said: “We want to make sure our programmes are inclusive and can be enjoyed by as a many people as possible, which is why we are dedicated to finding ways to improve the quantity of AD content Channel 4 offers.

“For Naked Attraction, we’ve made the AD more immersive to fit the tone of the programme, and we know Chris and Scott have been fans of this, so it’s exciting to have them on board with this special recording”.

The episode airs on Channel 4 on May 4 at 10pm.