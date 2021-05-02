BBC boss warns of ‘growing assault on truth’ around the world

The director-general of the BBC has said there is a “growing assault on truth” that poses a threat to societies and democracies around the world.

Tim Davie made the comment to coincide with World Press Freedom Day, which takes place on Monday.

He said journalists across the globe face “intimidation, harassment and hostility”.

Mr Davie took over as BBC director-general last year (Ian West/PA)

Mr Davie said in a statement: “In the midst of the Covid pandemic, it is clearer than ever why people need access to trusted, impartial news.

“Trusted information is an essential public good, but many journalists around the world – including those from the BBC – are facing intimidation, harassment and hostility.

“Some even face threats to their lives and liberty.”

He added: “This growing assault on truth represents a profound threat to the health of societies and democracies worldwide.

“We stand in solidarity with journalists and other media organisations who continue to fight for truth and media freedom.”

Mr Davie took over from Lord Tony Hall as BBC director-general in September last year.