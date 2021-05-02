Robin-John Gibb shares baby news

Robin-John Gibb has revealed he is expecting his third child with partner Megan.

The musician, son of late Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, revealed the news in an interview with Hello! magazine.

He said the baby’s due date is May 20, which is the ninth anniversary of his father’s death.

Robin-John Gibb (left) (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Gibb said he is “absolutely overjoyed” to be having another child.

He added: “We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October, and as we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees hit More Than A Woman came on the radio.

“The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn’t help wondering if it was a sign.

“We didn’t know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father’s way of telling us we were having a girl.”

Gibb said he has a “very musical family”, adding: “The children are growing up like I did with my father.

“He was my dad and my best friend, but never pushed music on to me; he just exposed me to it.

“I went to concerts, writing and studio sessions with him and that’s how I caught the music bug.

“Now I’m doing the same with our kids.”

