Loose Women to feature all-male panel for Mental Health Awareness Week

Loose Women will rebrand as Loose Men for a day and feature an all-male panel to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

The special episode of the ITV show will be hosted by Richard Madeley and will feature dancer Jordan Banjo, TV judge Robert Rinder and singer and actor Martin Kemp on the panel.

The episode, which will air on May 13, follows the first all-male panel in the show’s 21-year history last November to mark International Men’s Day.

Jordan Banjo (Ian West/PA)

It was anchored by JLS star Marvin Humes as he was joined by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, singer Ronan Keating and radio presenter Roman Kemp.

The upcoming instalment is part of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men mental health campaign which urges men to open up and seek help when needed.

The panel will discuss mental health, the tools they use and their own personal experiences, as well as the topics of the day.

Martin Kemp (Ian West/PA)

Madeley said: “After the success of the first Loose Men I jumped at the chance to anchor the next instalment.

“It’s no secret that men find it harder than women to speak about our emotions so I’m looking forward to finding out what happens when us guys open up about things we usually shy away from.”

Rinder added: “I’ve faced many courtroom battles in my lifetime but, while I’ve been a guest plenty of times, nothing can prepare me for becoming a Loose Man on an all-male panel!

Robert Rinder (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’m looking forward to joining Richard, Jordan and Martin as we discuss the topics that are closest to our hearts while also helping to support Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men campaign during Mental Health Awareness Week.”

Sally Shelford, editor of Loose Women, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the next four brave men who are taking over the Loose Women desk for the day.

“By backing our Stand By Your Men campaign Richard, Robert, Martin and Jordan will be helping to shine a light on such an important topic, empowering men to reach out and get help if they’re struggling.

“And of course, our honorary Loose Men will discuss some classic Loose topics to give us that all-important laugh at lunchtime, too.”