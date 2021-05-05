Tracey Emin ‘a bit envious’ of revellers at Liverpool pilot concert

Artist Tracey Emin says she is “a bit envious” of the revellers who attended an outdoor event in Liverpool at the weekend.

Thousands of fans went to the concert at Sefton Park on Sunday as part of the Government’s pilot scheme for the restarting of live events.

But Emin, 57, questioned why a reduced number of people were able to attend her art show at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Crowds at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA0

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday, she said: “Actually I’m not a great clubber because of my hearing. I can’t cope with really loud music.

“I’m a bit envious of the clubbers because 6,000 of them all had an amazing time in Liverpool… one of the best cities in the world to have a good time.

“Meanwhile, 40 people haven’t been allowed to go to my show once an hour. And I think the Government has really got to look at the figures.”

The outdoor gig on Sunday included performances from Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu, and all attendees had to produce negative coronavirus tests to enter, but did not have to wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules.

Emin added: “All the people in Liverpool, they know that they’re being used as a guinea pig. They know that, but they’re just so desperate to party, and also they have had the test and everything.

“But I wish the Government could have been more conscientious about education, art and the release of going to museums and art galleries. How happy it makes people feel.”