Peter Crouch, Maya Jama and Alex Horne to present Euro 2020 TV show

Peter Crouch, Maya Jama and Alex Horne are to present a new TV show covering the Euro 2020 football tournament.

The competition is taking place this summer after it was initially postponed because of the pandemic.

The programme, titled Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live, will air on BBC One when the tournament begins in June.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Former England striker Crouch, television presenter Jama and comedian Horne will be joined by celebrity guests and football stars.

Crouch said: “This tournament has been a long time coming but it’s finally here.

“Maya, Alex and myself can’t wait for the games to start and for the nation to go Euros crazy.

“We will be dissecting the highs and lows of the action, plus having a chat to loads of top guests.

“Whatever the outcome, we will be having a good laugh along the way with a surprise or two for sure.

“Honestly, I can’t wait.”

Alex Horne (Ian West/PA)

Jama said she is “super excited to be a part of this show”, adding: “I have always been a football fan so I am thrilled to be in amongst the action for the Euros this year.

“Expect lots of laughs, celebrity guests and of course the latest on the biggest games this summer.”

Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live begins on BBC One on June 11 following the opening game of the tournament between Turkey and Italy.