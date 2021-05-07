Drag Race star The Vivienne to join Emmerdale for soap’s first Pride celebration

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne will join the cast of Emmerdale for a day next month as the soap celebrates Pride for the first time.

The drag queen will appear as herself as the village church and LGBTQ+ communities join forces for a day of celebration.

The TV star, who won the first series of the UK version of Drag Race in 2019, said: “I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale’s first ever Pride.”

The Vivienne on set (ITV)

“My role is to officially open the event on the stage. It’s great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it.

“We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour.”

The Vivienne will make her soap appearance at the end of June.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year’s Pride event in style.

“The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process.”