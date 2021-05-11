Billy Porter channels Grace Jones on Brits red carpet

Pose star Billy Porter paid tribute to Grace Jones with his red carpet look at the Brit Awards.

The 51-year-old actor, who plays sharp-tongued emcee Pray Tell in the series, is known for his dramatic and gender-fluid style.

Arriving on the carpet at the O2 Arena in London, Porter wore a black number featuring lace detailed sleeves and a fascinator.

Sharing a photo of himself putting on his outfit ahead of the show, he wrote: “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” before adding the hashtag: “#GraceJones.”

Porter’s previous red carpet looks have been similarly dramatic.

He attended the 91st Academy Awards in 2019 wearing a tuxedo-gown hybrid.

The top half looked like classic men’s formalwear but the bottom blossomed out into a full velvet skirt.

Billy Porter at the Met Gala in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

At the Met Gala the same year, where the theme was camp, he wore a bejewelled gold catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and boots from Giuseppe Zanotti.

He arrived in a golden litter carried by six shirtless men and described his inspiration on Instagram at the time: “The Category Is: Old Testament Realness.”