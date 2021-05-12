First trailer arrives for People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan

The Kurupt FM crew take on Japan in the first trailer for the upcoming People Just Do Nothing film.

Based on the Bafta-winning BBC mockumentary series, the gang’s first big-screen outing takes them to Asia where their music has apparently found a home.

The trailer for People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan sees the crew – including Allan Mustafa’s MC Grindah, Hugo Chegwin’s DJ Beats and Asim Chaudhry’s Chabuddy G – flying around the world to chase fame and fortune.

One of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan, possibly opening the door to international stardom.

The film is directed by Jack Clough, who is known for his work on Skins.

Also appearing in the movie are Steve Stamp, Dan Sylvester and Lily Brazier.

The film is a Roughcut production and was developed by BBC Films and BBC Comedy.

People Just Do Nothing was created by Mustafa, Stamp, Chaudhry and Chegwin, with the series first airing on BBC Three in 2014.

It follows the crew as they run a pirate radio station playing garage music from Brentford. The fifth and final series aired on BBC Two in 2018.

Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan is due to arrive in cinemas on August 18.