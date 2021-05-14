Rag’n’Bone Man celebrates chart success with Life By Misadventure

Rag’n’Bone Man has earned his second chart-topping album after Life By Misadventure entered at number one.

The record, his follow-up to 2017’s Human, outsold the rest of the top five combined, with 42,000 chart sales including 33,000 on physical formats, according to the Official Charts Company.

This gives the East Sussex-raised singer-songwriter, known for his baritone voice, both the biggest opening week for a British act this year and the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in the same period.

It comes after Rag’n’Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, performed his single Anywhere Away From Here with P!nk at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, backed by the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir.

Life By Misadventure explores how he has grown as a man since becoming a father and touches on his recent separation from his wife of 10 years.

It eschews the stripped-back blues and soul of his debut for pop in the vein of singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and bands including Electric Light Orchestra.

He leads an all-new top five this week with Michael Ball at number two with We Are More Than One and YouTuber Dodie at number three with her debut Build A Problem.

Brighton post-punk band Squid enter at number four with their debut Bright Green Field, this week’s bestseller on vinyl, and Sir Van Morrison is at number five with Latest Record Project – Volume One.

On the singles chart, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions claims a second week at number one, after last week becoming the first drill song to top the charts in the UK.