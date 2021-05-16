Iceland’s Eurovision delegation self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Iceland’s delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest are self-isolating after a positive coronavirus test among the group.

The country’s entry, Daoi Freyr, is widely considered a favourite to win at this year’s event in Rotterdam with the quirky song 10 Years.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said a member of the Icelandic delegation tested positive during a routine test and had gone into isolation.

James Newman with the BBC’s Eurovision host Graham Norton (BBC Studios/Guy Levy/PA)

The group, who will all receive PCR tests, will also miss the annual Turquoise Carpet event on Sunday that opens the contest.

A statement from the EBU said: “During a routine test on Sunday May 16, a member of the Icelandic delegation tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with our strict health and safety protocol this person has now gone into isolation and as a precautionary measure, the other members of their delegation will also now undergo a PCR test and self-isolate.

“Unfortunately, this means that the Icelandic delegation will now not attend the Turquoise Carpet event in person this afternoon (Sunday May 16). We will have further updates in due course and send our best wishes to the whole delegation.”

The Reykjavik-born musician and his band Gagnamagnid were due to compete in Rotterdam in May 2020 with the dance track Think About Things, but his hopes were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the song later gained traction on social media and won celebrity fans including James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Russell Crowe and P!nk.

His profile grew further with the release of Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singers.

At the 2019 contest the UK came in last place with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, while the Netherlands came top with Duncan Laurence’s Arcade.

James Newman is competing for the UK this year with his upbeat track Embers and will perform in front of a limited live audience during next weekend’s final.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place on May 22 and will be broadcast live on BBC One with commentary by Graham Norton.