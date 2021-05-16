Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw welcome first child together

Classical singer Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy.

Kerslake, 32, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of her forming a heart around the child’s feet with her hands.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world little man. We are so, so in love with you.”

Sharing the same image, Robshaw, 34, added: “Welcome to the world little man. Am so proud of @CamillaKerslake who was an absolute warrior throughout.

“We couldn’t be happier & more in love with our little one.”

Saracens and England rugby player Maro Itoje and BBC sports presenter Eleanor Roper were among those sending their congratulations.

The couple previously said they had started trying for a child as their respective job commitments slowed down during the pandemic.

They recently relocated to the US but instead of a planned move to San Diego where Robshaw has signed with Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion, they were initially based in Las Vegas where the team moved temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.

Kerslake and Robshaw tied the knot in a humanist ceremony in Provence, France – their “dream” location – in front of 50 guests in 2018.

Soprano Kerslake wore a dress designed by Jenny Packham for the big day.