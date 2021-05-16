Blue star Simon Webbe and wife welcome baby after difficult pregnancy

Blue star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen have spoken of their joy after welcoming a baby girl after two miscarriages.

The child, called Cyan Shenel, was delivered early by Caesarean section after doctors discovered she had developed foetal growth restriction.

Pop star Webbe is already a father to daughter Alanah, born in 1996, from a previous relationship.

The couple spoke about the challenging pregnancy during an interview with Hello! magazine.

Despite a 12-week scan showing no problems, a 20-week scan revealed foetal growth restriction, caused by problems with the placenta.

At 37 weeks, doctors discovered the child’s legs had stopped growing and concluded they needed to deliver her early by Caesarean section.

“I was so worried and emotional,” Ayshen said.

“But when I thought, ‘I can’t do this’, Simon, who’d nursed me for months when I was suffering from extreme morning sickness, was a calming influence and support.

“With his reassurance and patience, he showed me that together we could get through anything.”

Cyan was delivered at 11.23am on April 1 at the Royal Alexandra hospital in Harlow, Essex, weighing 6lb 4oz.

Recalling that moment, Simon said: “When I saw our baby emerge with a boxing stance, throwing a punch and ready to fight the world, I thought, ‘That’s my girl’.

“She opened her eyes and stared straight into mine. It was like looking into a mirror. There’s not a word to describe how amazing I felt.

“It was like when you dream you can fly, soaring above the world with your problems behind you. I didn’t know something so small and tender could have so much power over me.”

Ayshen said: “Being a mum is everything and more I dreamed it would be. I feel so happy that I can’t remember what we did before she came along. She’s taken over our lives and we’re enjoying being in a baby bubble with her.”

