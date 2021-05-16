Line-up announced for ITV’s Cooking With The Stars

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, McFly drummer Harry Judd and actor Griff Rhys Jones are among the names who will compete on ITV’s new celebrity cooking programme.

Cooking With The Stars will also feature Brit Award-nominated record producer Naughty Boy, presenter Denise Van Outen and soap actress Catherine Tyldesley.

Comedian and actor Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu fill out the line-up.

Shirley Ballas (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show sees eight famous faces paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

The mentors will then become judges, rating the other celebrity contestants, with the bottom two at risk of leaving the competition.

This eliminator round will be decided by a blind testing from the chefs, in which they may unknowingly turn on their mentee.

Denise van Outen (David Parry/PA)

Among the mentors are TV regular Rosemary Shrager, food writer Nisha Katona, This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey and former Gordon Ramsay protege Mark Sargeant.

Rick Stein’s son Jack, Korean food expert Judy Joo, Cambridge chef Tristan Welch and Italian restaurateur Francesco Mazzei will also feature.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen were previously announced as hosts.

Catherine Tyldesley (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cooking With The Stars is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and South Shore.

It is due to air this summer.