3D zombie tiger emerges from central London billboard

A 3D zombie tiger emerges from the Piccadilly Lights screen in Piccadilly Circus to mark the release of director Zack Snyder’s new blockbuster.

The huge visual effects tiger, named Valentine, features in the Netflix film Army Of The Dead, which also stars Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell.

The zombie animal appears to step out from a devastated black and white post-apocalyptic Las Vegas on the huge curved digital screen in central London.

(Netflix/PA)

The tiger was created by visual effects supervisor Marcus Taormina, who previously worked on Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, and was inspired by animals at Big Cat Rescue, which featured in the Netflix series Tiger King and is owned by reality star Carole Baskin.

Snyder, who previous films include 300, Watchmen and Man Of Steel, said: “My crack visual effects team went down to Carole Baskin’s place and used her tigers to get the movements.

“(They) were happy to hear that we were using visual effects to create the big cat, versus using a practical tiger because of the inhumane ways that they had been treated over the years.”

(Netflix/PA)

Taormina added: “We flew to Tampa, Florida, and were introduced to Carole Baskin.

“Later on, I guess it was probably four or five months in, my wife was watching something and from the other room, I heard this familiar voice. And there’s Carole on the TV.”

The film is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries venture into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The tiger will be available to see in Piccadilly Circus at half past the hour every hour until midnight on May 23.

Army Of The Dead is available on Netflix from May 21.