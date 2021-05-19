Strictly’s The Professionals tour postponed due to the pandemic

Strictly Come Dancing’s The Professionals tour has been postponed to next year due to the pandemic.

Organisers said they had made the “difficult” decision due to the “ongoing uncertainty” surrounding live entertainment venues across the UK.

The tour had been due to begin on June 26.

In a statement, organisers said: “Unfortunately due to the scale of the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals production, it is not possible to tour unless the show has the opportunity to perform to full capacity houses.”

All ticket holders will be offered an exchange to the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour or a full refund, organisers added.

Strictly professionals expressed their disappointment.

Janette Manrara wrote on Instagram: “I am truly grateful to have this holiday to distract me from the heavy sadness I have in my heart that this is not going forward.

“I have missed dancing more then I can ever explain, but unfortunately hard decisions have been made by higher ups. I apologise on my part for not being able to dance for you all. It was out of my hands. I know the universe works in mysterious ways so I trust in it and pray to be dancing again for you all soon.”

Dianne Buswell said: “So gutted about this. Sorry to all that were looking forward to it. But on the bright side next year will be bigger better and brighter for all.”

The Professionals tour is one of three official Strictly tours due to open in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour is set for January while Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance is scheduled to begin in June.