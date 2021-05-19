Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull to reunite on Good Morning Britain

Bill Turnbull will reunite with his former co-host Susanna Reid next week when he steps in as guest presenter on Good Morning Britain.

The pair fronted BBC Breakfast together until 2014, when Reid left the show to join ITV.

Turnbull, who previously filled in for Reid’s former co-star Piers Morgan on GMB last year, will be back in the presenting chair to host alongside Reid from Monday May 24 until Wednesday May 26.

He said: “I am very pleased to be back presenting on GMB, especially as I get to be reunited with my old pal Susanna.”

Reid added: “I am delighted Bill is back in the presenter chair at the GMB desk. He has been a beloved favourite of breakfast television viewers for years and a good friend of mine.”

Morgan exited the ITV morning show in March following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His successor has not yet been announced but former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell is among the people who have joined Reid at the desk as a temporary co-host.

Neil Thompson, editor of Good Morning Britain, said: “I’m thrilled that Bill is rejoining us behind the GMB desk.

“It’s not just his brilliant and enduring onscreen partnership with Susanna that makes its mark, it’s his relationship with the audience in general, one based on authenticity, authority, warmth, humour and trust.”