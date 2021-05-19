Councillors reject proposals for a Bridgerton set in Berkshire

Councillors have rejected proposals for a film set in Berkshire for hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Producers filed a planning application for a set in Windsor Great Park, which would last for five years and allow annual production to take place during the summer.

Council officers recommended the plans, within Sunninghill Park, be rejected and the case was heard during a meeting on Wednesday.

Rege-Jean Page was the breakout star of Bridgerton, but the show’s producers have failed in a bid to have a set constructed in Berkshire (Lee Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Councillors on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead development management panel heard from objectors and supporters.

One objector said the proposal was “demonstrably out of character” with the area, while another warned of the detrimental impact an increase in traffic would cause.

The lack of ecological assessment was also used to argue against the proposal.

And it would cause “substantial damage” to the greenbelt, the hearing heard.

A supporter said the development offered a much-needed economic boost after the pandemic and was a “golden opportunity”.

Councillors rejected the proposals by a vote of seven to two.

Bridgerton is set in Regency London and the production hub would have included era-appropriate sets, parking for up to 150 cars and a temporary office building.

The show arrived on Netflix over Christmas and proved to be the streaming giant’s most popular original series ever.

It starred Rege-Jean Page as the dashing Duke of Hastings and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.

Bridgerton has been renewed for a third and fourth series, while the second instalment is in production.