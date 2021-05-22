Graham Norton’s best lines from the Eurovision final

Graham Norton returned to Eurovision for his 12th contest and delivered his customary barbs and zingers as he kept a watchful eye over proceedings.
The broadcaster offered up colourful commentary on the 26 countries competing in the grand final.
Here are some of his best lines:
– “We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.”
– “It’s less Destiny’s Child … more Destiny’s Inappropriate Auntie.
– “Goodness. I guess hairdressers haven’t reopened in Serbia.”
– “Well this song is Marmite. If everyone hated Marmite.”
– “Why so angry? Was it the lack of conditioner in the hotel bathroom?”
– “They look like people from IT who dressed up as Steps for a Christmas party.
“This has already been streamed 30 million times. I’m reading that because I don’t understand it. Maybe it will grow on me, like mould on a bathroom ceiling.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe