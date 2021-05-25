Jenny Agutter and Larry Lamb back sleepout challenge for vulnerable children

TV stars Jenny Agutter and Larry Lamb are backing the Boycott Your Bed sleepout for Action For Children, which has launched a drawing challenge for kids.

The annual fundraiser, this year taking place on Friday July 9, sees children, families, friends and colleagues sleeping in unusual places to raise money for vulnerable young people across the UK.

Those under 12 are invited to draw where they would most like to boycott their beds, with suggested ideas including a treehouse, rocket or submarine.

We’re encouraging the nation to boycott their bed and sleep in unusual places on Friday 9th July 2021 to raise money for us. Every £1 raised will help us support the UK's most vulnerable children and young people. Find out more here: https://t.co/70VJhP9QwK #BoycottYourBed pic.twitter.com/TH08UOK7H0 — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) May 25, 2021

The winner will receive a bundle of prizes including Horrible Histories merchandise, Very Hungry Caterpillar books and toys and a six-month subscription to The Week Junior current affairs magazine.

Comedian and actress Jessica Hynes, who starred in Paddington 2, and 11-year-old Max Woosey, who slept in a tent for a year to raise money for a hospice charity, are helping to judge the competition.

Hynes said: “I had so much fun last year boycotting my bed that I jumped at the chance to get involved again this time as a judge for the Boycott Your Bed Children’s Drawing Challenge.

Max Woosey (Action For Children/PA)

“I can’t wait to see all the wild and wacky places that those creative minds come up with and I already know it’s going to be so hard to choose a winner.”

Max said: “I can’t imagine ever sleeping in an actual bed again – but it would be really fun to sleep somewhere other than a tent in my back garden.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing where everyone else would want to sleep.”

Sue Cheung, author of Chinglish and winner of last year’s Diverse Book Award, is on the panel of judges.

Jessica Hynes (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I was delighted to be asked to be a judge for this competition.

“Not only do I get to support a charity that helps other young people who have been through similar experiences as I have but I also get to admire amazing artworks by some incredible young people. I couldn’t be happier.”

The night itself will see Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk hosting a dance masterclass for kids, while TV presenter Laura Hamilton will read a bedtime story and Hynes will host a Horrible Histories quiz.

More information is available at boycottyourbed.co.uk/drawing.