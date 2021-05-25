Disney offering free virtual school trips to the theatre

Disney is offering virtual theatre trips to schoolchildren across the UK still unable to see live productions due to the pandemic.

The entertainment giant is giving schools access to the filmed stage version of Newsies: The Broadway Musical between June 14 and 23, as well as additional educational content.

The package also includes a study guide, video talkback with the US production team and a dance tutorial video for the musical’s song Seize The Day, as part of Disney Theatrical’s Get Up and Go wellness campaign.

The cast of Newsies (Deen van Meer/Disney Theatrical Productions/PA)

Based on the 1992 musical film Newsies, which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York, the Tony Award-winning theatre show features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman.

It premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, playing to more than 1,000 audiences before going on tour.

The story follows newsboys Kid Blink and David Simons as they lead a band of orphan and runaway children on a two-week action against newspaper publishers Pulitzer and Hearst.

The virtual screening and materials will be available via a unique passcode accessible to schools online.

The cast perform The World Will Know (Deen van Meer/Disney Theatrical Productions/PA)

Nancy Shakerley, education and outreach manager for Disney Theatrical, said: “Access to theatre and the arts should be the right of every child.

“It felt important this year when schools are unable to schedule theatre trips, to find a way to provide the stimulus of live performance to every student.

“With our award-winning production of Newsies, we have the opportunity to share a production never seen in the UK, to begin new thoughts and conversations, but most of all to bring the joy that only theatre can provide.”

To sign up for the initiative teachers should visit disneytheatricaleducation.co.uk