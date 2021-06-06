Nominees for the Bafta television awards

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the Bafta television awards.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday night.

Here is a list of the nominees:

– Comedy Entertainment Programme

First up, the nominees for Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation

– Current Affairs

Nominated for Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

– Daytime

New for 2021, it's our Daytime category

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway

– Drama Series

Our Drama Series nominees

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

– Entertainment Performance

Our six nominees for Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

– Entertainment Programme

The nominees for Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

– Factual Series

The nominees for Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

– Features

Nominated in our Features category

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

– International

Nominated in the International category

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

– Leading Actor

The six nominees for Leading Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

– Leading Actress

The six nominees for Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

– Live Event

Our Live Event nominees

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

The nominees for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No 9

– Mini-series

The four nominees for the Mini-Series BAFTA

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

– News Coverage

Nominated for the News Coverage award

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib

– Reality & Constructed Factual

The nominees for Reality & Constructed Factual

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

– Scripted Comedy

Nominated for the Scripted Comedy BAFTA

Ghosts

Inside No 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

– Short-form Programme

The four nominees for Short Form Programme

Criptales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities

The Main Part

They Saw The Sun First

– Single Documentary

Nominated in the Single Documentary category

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Surviving Covid

– Single Drama

The four nominees up for the Single Drama BAFTA

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting In Limbo

The Windermere Children

– Soap & Continuing Drama

The nominees in the Soap & Continuing Drama category

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

– Specialist Factual

Nominated for the Specialist Factual award

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut

– Sport

The nominees in our Sport category

Bahrain Grand Prix

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup

England v West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

– Supporting Actor

The six nominees for Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

– Supporting Actress

The six nominees for Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment nominees! From storylines that reflect harrowing realities to viral sensations, these are the moments that got us talking in 2020

Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives