Arlo Parks leads nominations for AIM Independent Music Awards

Arlo Parks leads the nominations for the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards.

The singer has been nominated in four categories including best independent album for Collapsed In Sunbeams and best independent track with Hope.

She has also been shortlisted in the UK independent breakthrough and best independent video categories.

Arlo Parks (Matt Crossick/PA)

Parks said: “What an honour to be nominated for four Aim awards.

“This is far beyond my wildest dreams and I’m so glad my work has reached this far and touched so many, especially in these tumultuous times.”

Synthpop band Working Men’s Club secured the second most nominations after receiving nods in three categories.

They are up for the best independent album award for their self-titled debut, as well as prizes for UK independent breakthrough and best creative packaging.

The band said in a statement: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for three AIM Awards, many thanks to AIM and to everyone that has backed our record.

“We can’t wait to be back out playing in front of real people as soon as possible.”

AJ Tracey (Ian West/PA)

Rappers AJ Tracey, Che Lingo and Enny, DJs Bicep and Floating Points, singers Lava La Rue and Tkay Maidza and post-punk band Fontaines DC all secured two nominations.

AIM chief executive Paul Pacifico said: “Every year I find myself saying how exciting and diverse the list of nominees is at the AIM Independent Music Awards, and 2021 is no exception.

“These awards genuinely represent the incredible array of talent and breadth of success in our community.

“The artists and creative entrepreneurs we recognise are innovators at the cutting edge of culture.

“Building on our first ever virtual event last year, we’ve got some very special plans for the show in August and look forward to delivering a dynamic and spectacular interactive show.”

The AIM Independent Music Awards celebrate independent music labels and artists.

The virtual ceremony will take place on August 25.