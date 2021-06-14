Line Of Duty leads the way in TV Choice Awards nominations

Line Of Duty leads the way in nominations at the TV Choice Awards.

The BBC’s hugely successful crime series scored four nods – including for best drama.

Its stars were also recognised with Vicky McClure up for best actress and Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar going head-to head for best actor.

Netflix’s mega-hit Bridgerton scored three nominations, including best new drama.

Martin Compston is among the nominees at the TV Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show’s breakthrough stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are up for best actor and actress respectively.

Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Mandalorian are nominated for best family drama alongside Call The Midwife and Casualty.

Olly Alexander is nominated for best actor for playing Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin, which is also up for best new drama.

The Crown and Unforgotten complete the best drama category while Olivia Colman and Nicola Walker are up for best actress.

Once again, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the best soap award.

Phoebe Dynevor has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)

Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec go head-to-head with Taskmaster, Gogglebox and long-standing rival Graham Norton for best entertainment show.

ITV’s daytime favourites Loose Women and This Morning will look to land best daytime show over Pointless, while in the talent show category The Masked Singer takes on Strictly Come Dancing.

Voting on the shortlists is open until midnight on June 25.

TV Choice Awards winners will be announced online during a virtual awards ceremony on September 6.