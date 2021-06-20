YouTuber KSI in race with Olivia Rodrigo on singles chart

YouTube star KSI could knock Olivia Rodrigo from the top of the singles chart.

The social media star turned rapper’s track Holiday is at number two in the Official Charts Company’s first look, just behind US teenage star Rodrigo’s Good 4 U.

Holiday is the first major label collaborator-free single from KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, and was co-written by Jake Gosling.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

It comes ahead of his second album All Over The Place which is due for release on July 16.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, looks set to have three high-scoring singles – Good 4 U at number one, Traitor at number 11 and Favourite Crime at number 22.

Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin could also secure a third top 20 hit in the UK with their cover of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Beggin’.

The former X Factor Italy contestants, who triumphed in Rotterdam in May, also entered the top 20 with winning song Zitti E Buoni and I Wanna Be Your Slave.

The final chart is announced weekly on Fridays.