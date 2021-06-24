Ed Sheeran reveals how life has changed since he became a father

Ed Sheeran has said he is no longer acting like a “24-year-old bloke on tour” or staying up late in the recording studio after becoming a father.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, who turned 30 in February, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August with wife Cherry Seaborn.

He told Greg James on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast he had since cut down on alcohol and begun exercising more.

He said: “I mean Cherry told me she was pregnant and then life kind of shifted in terms of like just work and health and what I was putting into my body being it food or alcohol.

“I started exercising a bit more, my routine has become a bit more health and dad and not like a 24-year-old bloke on tour. It’s been good.

“Especially since Lyra’s been born it’s been a very strict routine. I wouldn’t go to work until 2am in the morning making tunes, I’d work 9 to 5 and then go back… I do find you get more done, there’s less faffing.”

The Shape Of You singer also revealed that his wife had made him a bracelet featuring their daughter’s name to mark his first Father’s Day earlier this month.

He said: “It was amazing actually. Cherry made me a little bracelet that said her name on it and it was just really sweet, really really sweet.”

Greg James (Lia Toby/PA)

On marriage, he added: “You just have to make up if you have an argument don’t you? You’re like fully committed, especially with a baby as well… like you always have to come together it’s a 50/50 thing…

“It’s all about balance. I’m really loving it… You just feel happy and in love.”

Sheeran said his forthcoming record was a “coming of age” album and had been influenced by becoming a father and the death of a friend earlier this year.

Speaking about new single Bad Habits, he said: “It’s gonna come out in autumn and this is the first single from it. I recorded the first song from it (in) June 2017 and I’ve just sort of been chipping away at it…

“You know what, I had a friend pass away in March, I became a dad and turned 30 all in kind of the same sort of space and I really feel like I became an adult for the first (time).

“And you know I’ve turned 18 and I turned 21 and that’s when you ‘come of age’ but I really feel like the record is a ‘coming of age’ album of processing a lot of things.”

Sheeran will release Bad Habits, his first single without a collaborator since 2017, on Friday.

The track will receive its first live outing when Sheeran performs from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25 for TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show.

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James airs on Friday from 7am.