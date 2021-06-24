Further £300 million of coronavirus-related arts funding to be distributed

Arts organisations are to receive £300 million as part of the final round of a Government support scheme for the cultural sector.

The Culture Recovery Fund has already distributed £1.2 billion to more than 5,000 organisations in England since it was unveiled last year in response to the pandemic.

Applications will shortly open for the third and final round of support, which will aim to help organisations in “urgent” need of assistance, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of organisations across the country to survive and protected hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“Now, as we look forward to full reopening, this funding shows our commitment to stand behind culture and heritage all the way through the pandemic.

Oliver Dowden chats with an historical interpreter during a visit to the Mary Rose exhibition at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“This round of funding will provide a further boost to help organisations build back better and ensure we can support more of those in need – safeguarding our previous culture and heritage, and the jobs this supports.”

The funding aims “to help organisations prepare to reopen and for a return to full capacity, while building a sustainable financial future by providing much needed financial support to protect organisations through to the end of the year”, according to a statement.

The Royal Albert Hall, the Black Country Living Museum and the Royal Shakespeare Company are among the organisations who have already received Culture Recovery Fund support.

Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England – which has helped to distribute the funding, said: “The Culture Recovery Fund has been a lifeline for the sector throughout the pandemic, and has saved hundreds of cultural organisations across the country from collapse.

“Creativity and culture will be an essential part of our efforts to rebuild after the pandemic, and we’re extremely grateful for the Government’s continued support to help organisations reopen and play their part in the national recovery.”