Olly Alexander and Mawaan Rizwan celebrate Pride with virtual party in pub

Olly Alexander has celebrated Pride with a virtual party celebrating the LGBT community.

The Years & Years musician and It’s A Sin actor performed with comedian Mawaan Rizwan from an east London pub in a livestreamed event on YouTube.

The fundraising event is raising money for LGBT charities The Trevor Project, akt, and The Elton John Aids Foundation.

hiiii ✨lil reminder✨ @MawaanR and i will be hosting our own variety show on @YouTube today from 8pm (BST) with some other incredible special guests to celebrate #pride2021 🥰 come join us !! https://t.co/DJYFOcyimq pic.twitter.com/vbT9fvDqmA — Years & Years is 🌟STARSTRUCK🌟 (@yearsandyears) June 25, 2021

Activist and model Munroe Bergdorf and musician MNEK also featured in the event.

Bergdorf discussed her first experience of attending a Pride event.

“It was a big party in Brighton, but it was the first time that I really realised how big our community is and I really felt part of something,” she said.

Bergdorf added: “I just felt really isolated when I came to Brighton and then I went to Pride and I was like, ‘God, it’s not just me. There’s so many of us’.”

Alexander discussed his experience of coming out to his mother during the livestreamed event.

“She didn’t really bat an eyelid, she was just kind of like, ‘Oh, that makes sense’,” he said.

“But it took me so long after that to feel like I’d come out to myself and to feel actually comfortable being gay.”

Rizwan described the experience of coming out to his parents as “brutal”.

“It was really tough to begin with and we have grown,” he said.

“I thought, ‘Oh, that’s my relationship done with my parents’.”

Musician MNEK and actor Max Harwood also appeared in the event.

Pride Month is celebrated in June.