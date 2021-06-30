Oscar-nominated screenwriter honoured by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

An Oscar-nominated screenwriter is to receive an honorary doctorate from her alma mater the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns will be honoured at the conservatoire’s online summer graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The Glasgow-born writer graduated from the digital film and television programme at RCS in 2009.

She went on to co-write the First World War epic 1917, picking up an Academy Award nomination.

She has since been hired to co-write a new Star Wars movie with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

Her latest film, Last Night In Soho, was written with director Edgar Wright and is due for release in October.

In an acceptance speech to be broadcast to graduates during the ceremony, Wilson-Cairns will say: “To receive this honorary doctorate is just mind-blowing. I never thought I would be honoured in this way, and to be honoured by the Royal Conservatoire is so special to me because it has been such a huge part of my life.

“To be recognised for your work in front of your peers, in front of your friends and family, and where you grew up, is just really special. I had an incredible time when I was here.”

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “Krysty Wilson-Cairns is an inspiration to students here at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the next generation of screenwriters and filmmakers around the globe.

“It has been wonderful to watch her career skyrocket, taking her from Glasgow to Hollywood with so many achievements along the way, including her first Oscar nomination that we’re sure won’t be her last. It’s also hugely exciting that Krysty will become part of the legendary Star Wars franchise.

This honorary doctorate is a tribute to an exceptionally talented and dedicated artist who we are proud to call one of our own.”