Vincent van Gogh self-portraits brought together for exhibition

A collection of self-portraits by Vincent van Gogh are to go on display in London.

Van Gogh Self-Portraits at The Courtauld Gallery will showcase works from across the Dutch artist’s career.

They will be on show from February 3 to May 8 next year.

Self-Portrait With Straw Hat will be one of the works on display (The Courtauld/PA)

Works on show will include Self-Portrait With Bandaged Ear, Self-Portrait With A Dark Felt Hat and Self-Portrait With A Palette.

A number of the paintings were “last together in van Gogh’s studio and have never been reunited, until now”, according to a statement from the gallery.

Professor Deborah Swallow, Marit Rausing director at the gallery, said: “As custodian of one of van Gogh’s most important self-portraits, the opportunity to bring its peers together in one show is a tremendously exciting one for The Courtauld.

“The new Denise Coates Exhibition Galleries will be stunning spaces for visitors to enjoy these works, and we are particularly grateful to Denise Coates for the generous support, which has enabled their creation.”

The exhibition features works from collections at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Washington DC’s National Gallery of Art, Musee d’Orsay in Paris and the National Gallery in London.