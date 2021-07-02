Reality TV star Stephen Bear in court accused of sharing sexual images

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has appeared in court accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, plus an allegation of harassment without violence.

The 31-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, spoke to confirm his personal details as he stood in the dock at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charges allege the private intimate images were recorded in Loughton, Essex, without Ms Harrison’s consent and that Bear later uploaded videos to Instagram “mocking” her which amounted to harassment.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August and December 2020.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear leaves Colchester Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He was conditionally bailed to next appear at a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 30.

After the hearing Ms Harrison’s representatives said that she has waived her anonymity.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, threw his hands together in prayer when he arrived at the court hearing and gave a thumbs-up sign to waiting photographers as he left.

Ms Harrison, 26, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, and describes herself as a TV personality and influencer.

Ms Harrison, who also boasts a large online following, specialises in fitness, fashion and travelling, according to her management website.

Essex Police have previously said Bear was arrested in January and charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.