Friday night recoupling looms over Love Island villa

Two boys will be left single after Friday night’s recoupling on Love Island.

The episode will see the girls choose their partners during the first full recoupling ceremony of the new series.

It comes after 22-year-old model Shannon Singh, from Fife, became the first islander to be dumped from the ITV2 programme on Wednesday, having survived just three days.

Chloe Burrows (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

With the contestants relaxing in the villa, Chloe Burrows will receive a text which reads: “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy to couple up with.”

The boys will line up in front of the fire pit, while the girls take the stand one by one.

Kaz Kamwi will say: “I would like to couple up with this boy because every time we spend time together he makes me feel really happy.

“I’m excited to get to know him more and more each day.”

Sharon Gaffka (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Sharon Gaffka will then say: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I’m around him he makes me feel very comfortable.

“He’s got a really good sense of humour and he makes me laugh all the time and it’s never awkward.”

However, with five girls and seven boys in the villa in Majorca, two male contestants will be left single.

– Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.