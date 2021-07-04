Simon Thomas marries Derrina Jebb following death of wife in 2017

TV presenter Simon Thomas has married girlfriend Derrina Jebb, following the death of his wife Gemma in 2017.

The former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter, 48, revealed he tied the knot with Jebb, 30, at Norwich Cathedral.

He shared photos on Instagram, including a shot of the couple walking up the aisle, writing: “Love. Wins.”

In the picture, Thomas is wearing a dark blue suit and white tie, while Jebb is wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown and veil.

Thomas’s wife Gemma died in November 2017, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

He has said her death was “the biggest test” of his faith, and telling their young son Ethan about his mother was “the most crushing, brutal thing you will ever have to say to anyone”.

Thomas said Ethan was one of his best men at his wedding to Jebb, sharing a photo of his son delivering a speech while standing on a chair at the reception and reading from notes.

He wrote: “And I couldn’t have asked for two better best men – my legend of a mate @danjmritchie and Ethan whose speech was just ….. well …. amazing. We’re so so proud of him.”

Thomas first spoke about a new relationship in 2018, telling Anna Foster on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Right from the early stages, she had this empathy towards me. She’s Christian as well and that’s important to me as a man of faith.

“She’s been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone.

“What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it.”