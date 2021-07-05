Andrew Lloyd Webber announces plans to mark ‘freedom day’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced plans to stage a special “freedom day” performance of his West End show Cinderella.

The new production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, opened last month with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected the Prime Minister’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.

All proceeds from an additional performance on July 19 – the day the Government hopes to end lockdown restrictions – will be donated to St John Ambulance and the NHS.

Emerald Fennell wrote the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, a gala show the following day will raise money for those whose work made the show’s opening possible.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said in a statement posted on Twitter: “Thrilled that at last theatres can re-open! In celebration, we are adding a Freedom Day performance on July 19th and have a Gala show on July 20th.

“All the proceeds from the extra show will be donated to the St John’s Ambulance and the NHS, and the 50% extra seats we are finally allowed on July 20th will be donated to those whose work over the pandemic has made Cinderella’s opening possible.”

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

Lord Lloyd-Webber is among figures from the theatre and music sectors, including musician Peter Gabriel, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and music industry trade body Live, who launched legal action to force the Government to hand over the results from its coronavirus pilot events scheme.