Contestant dumped from Love Island after tense cliffhanger

Chuggs Wallis has been dumped from Love Island after being left without a partner on the ITV dating show.

Luxury travel specialist Rachel Finni was due to choose between labourer Brad McClelland and the bucket hat business owner in a recoupling on Sunday night that ended in a cliffhanger.

The results were revealed during Monday’s episode and Chuggs was sent home after less than a week in the Mallorcan villa.

After making her choice in front of the fire pit, Rachel told him: “I am so sorry. You don’t deserve this.”

Later in the Beach Hut, she added: “It’s not a nice feeling, doing something that is right for you that can actually hurt someone else.”

After packing his bags and leaving the villa, Chuggs said: “I had a lot more to give. It’s disappointing to come out not having found that connection.”

Brad shed a tear when he realised him staying on the show meant Chuggs would be departing the villa.

Brad McClelland (ITV/PA)

In his exit interview, Chuggs said of Rachel: “Obviously, she’s a gorgeous girl. When I was getting to know her she was really interesting to talk to. We had stuff in common, our values were in line.

“When I was stood at the fire pit, I thought, if she does pick me, I can see us getting on really well.

“I was envisioning all these nice things I would have done for her the next day, relax a bit together and chat.

“We could have developed our relationship whether romantically or as a friendship – it was just early days.”

Bombshells Lucinda and Millie are making a b-line for the villa. Will heads be turning? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yEQ25H7ZXP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2021

Chuggs said he did not blame her for picking Brad.

He added: “To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet.

“You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet. So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked.

“When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be.”

It was also revealed at the end of the episode that two new female “bombshell” contestants – Lucinda and Millie – will be entering the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.